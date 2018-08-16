The Hawks have assured parliamentarians that they are continuing to work behind the scenes with Interpol regarding the extradition of the Guptas – from either India or Dubai – to ensure that they face charges linked to state capture.

Hawks head LieutenantGeneral Godfrey Lebeya and police minister Bheki Cele said this in parliament, where they were briefing the police portfolio committee on the high-profile cases they were probing.

DA and EFF MPs had earlier voiced unhappiness about the slow pace of the Hawks’ investigation into state capture‚ as well as investigations into allegations of corruption at Eskom‚ Transnet‚ VBS mutual bank and retailer Steinhoff.

Despite pressure from opposition MPs to explain why the Guptas were not being extradited to face charges‚ Lebeya stuck to his guns.

He said he was not at liberty to provide reasons at this stage as the Hawks were still addressing the matter.

The unit was working closely with Interpol‚ through the department of justice‚ which is responsible for the implementation of extradition treaties.

Cele said officials did not want to bungle the matter.

“The thing of extradition falls under [the department of] justice.

“We hope that it will be resolved and we’ll stick to our side‚ which is more on Interpol,” he said.

The Hawks said previously they would not immediately seek the Guptas’ extradition.