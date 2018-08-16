Knysna ward councillor arrested for murder of fellow councillor Victor Molosi

A group of Knysna residents were protesting outside the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where independent ward councillor Velile Waxa will appear for the murder of fellow councillor, the ANC's Victor Molosi.

Five people, including Waxa, were been arrested for the murder of Molosi in July. They are expected to appear in court today.

Molosi, 50, who was the Ward 8 Councillor, was on his way home from a governing body meeting at Concordia High School when he was shot in the head by a gunman.

He died shortly after in hospital.

Mandla Tyololo, 39, was the first suspect arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Murder shortly after the Molosi's death.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said four other accused, including Waxa, were nabbed in Cape Town and Knysna, on Tuesday night.

Court proceedings will start later this morning.

This is a developing story.