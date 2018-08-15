Serial killer Kershwin Goldstone stood downcast on the dock as Pietermaritzburg High Court as Judge Piet Bezuidenhout sentenced him to three life terms in prison on Wednesday.

Goldstone murdered Patricia O’Connor‚ 92‚ Roland Heathcote‚ 89‚ and Patricia Tugwell‚ 89‚ over a period of 20 days.

Driven by a rampant drug addiction‚ the 22-year-old had scaled the walls of the Kenwyn and Jacaranda retirement lodges‚ which lie adjacent to one another in central Pietermaritzburg‚ with the intent to steal. Using drain pipes as a foothold‚ he climbed through windows on the lodges’ upper levels and forcing his way into apartments.

Goldstone pleaded guilty to eight counts - including murder‚ housebreaking with intent to steal‚ theft and aggravated robbery.

His sentences‚ 135 years collectively‚ will all run concurrently.

Bezuidenhout said Goldstone’s vivid recollection of each murder showed that he had not been affected by his drug use and knew what he was doing.

“Fortunately he was arrested before he could do it a fourth time‚” he said.

O’Connor was the first to be murdered in her flat in Kenwyn on July 21. She was strangled to death.

Days later‚ in the Jacaranda Lodge next door‚ Heathcote was stabbed to death.

Tugwell was the last in his spree‚ with Goldstone slitting her throat with scissors after he forced his way into her room.