A bullet to the head │ Three 'suicides' and the apartheid Bird Island paedophile ring

A bullet wound to the head.

That is the common denominator linking alleged suicides three decades apart that silenced three people with intimate knowledge of an alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring extending to the highest echelons of government in South Africa.

Mark Minnie‚ former policeman and co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a smallholding on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday.

He was investigating fresh leads after publication of the book‚ which identified former defence minister Magnus Malan as being part of a paedophile network that preyed on young boys at Bird Island in Algoa Bay near Port Elizabeth during the 1980s.

A trawl through the Sunday Times archives reveals similarities in the way Minnie died - his death is initially being treated as a suicide - and the deaths in 1987 of two key characters implicated in the book.