Vusi Pikoli has 'no intentions' of going back to NPA

According to Business Day‚ Pikoli‚ former auditor-general Terence Nombembe and prosecuting authority director in the Western Cape Rodney de Kock are the three people being considered for the post of the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

This follows a Constitutional Court ruling on Monday that declared the appointment of Abrahams invalid.

The court directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent NPA boss within 90 days.

He is due to announce an acting head on Tuesday.

- TimesLIVE