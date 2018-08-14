Vusi Pikoli has 'no intentions' of going back to NPA
Former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli has denied reports that he is among three people in the running to fill a vacancy left by Shaun Abrahams.
“I wish to thank all those who have confidence in me. The truth is that I have no intentions of going back to the NPA‚” Pikoli said on Twitter.
I wish to thank all those who have confidence in me. The truth is that I have no intentions of going back to the NPA. I hope this closes the debate.— Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) August 13, 2018
According to Business Day‚ Pikoli‚ former auditor-general Terence Nombembe and prosecuting authority director in the Western Cape Rodney de Kock are the three people being considered for the post of the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
This follows a Constitutional Court ruling on Monday that declared the appointment of Abrahams invalid.
The court directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent NPA boss within 90 days.
He is due to announce an acting head on Tuesday.
- TimesLIVE