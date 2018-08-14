‘Insane firepower’ at Ironman 70.3 in Nelson Mandela Bay

Top athletes from around the globe lining up for world championships

The creme de la creme of professional triathlon from around the world will be in Nelson Mandela Bay to compete in the 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships on September 1 and 2 at Pollok Beach.

