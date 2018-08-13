Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams cannot stay in the job

A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court on Monday found that Shaun Abrahams was invalidly appointed as national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority - because former president Jacob Zuma illegally “bought” Mxolisi Nxasana out of office with a massive payout.

Judge Mbuyiseli Russel Madlanga questioned why Zuma had failed to pursue an inquiry into Nxasana‚ but instead abandoned it to pay him to leave his post.

"The inference is inescapable that he was buying Mr Nxasana out of office."

The judge further said that allowing Nxasana to return to office would prolong the instability at the NPA because President Cyril Ramaphosa may institute an inquiry into his fitness for taking Zuma’s R17.3-million payout.