A 41-year-old alleged drug peddler was arrested after he was found in possession of 5‚000 Mandrax tablets worth R300‚000 on Friday evening‚ Western Cape police said.

“Members attached to the Attakwa K9 Unit (Oudtshoorn Dog Unit) acted on information received from the community and pulled over a taxi en route to Oudtshoorn near Klein Paradys in De Rust at about 19:35 on the N12‚” police spokesman Lt-Col Andre Traut said.

Police discovered 5‚000 Mandrax tablets concealed in various plastic bags belonging to the suspect‚ who was arrested and detained.

“We believe that the drugs were destined for distribution in the southern Cape town of Oudtshoorn.”

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ on a charge of dealing in illicit drugs.