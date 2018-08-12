Dolphin beached at Cape Recife, released at sea

Sea Rescue workers saved a dolphin which was stranded on a beach at Cape Recife in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, and released it back at sea.

NSRI Sea Rescue Volunteers, Bay World staff and members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Marine Animal Stranding Network responded to the scene where they found a Common Dolphin on the beach.

The adult female dolphin was loaded into a special stretcher and then into a Bay World vehicle to be transported to the NSRI’s Sea Rescue station.

She was released about 4 nautical miles out to sea.

“We are cautiously optimistic that she will survive the ordeal,” Port Elizabeth NSRI Station Commander Ian Gray said