Julius Malema sticks to his guns over ‘shooting' incident

EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking to his guns and continued to insist that he did not fire a real gun or live ammunition during the party’s fifth birthday bash in East London.

Malema again insisted that he fired a toy gun on stage last Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium – and that the noise heard in a video was the firework display that occurred at the same time.

It was also the fifth time the party did the “simulation”‚ he said.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.