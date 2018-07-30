Church slams Malema ‘blasphemy’
Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have slammed as blasphemy EFF leader Julius Malema’s statement in Mdantsane on Saturday that “the EFF is like the coming of Jesus”.
Speaking on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Church Leadership Group, Methodist Bishop Jacob Freemantle said on Sunday the statement was abusive and sought only to score political points.
At the event to mark the EFF’s fifth birthday, Malema said: “Jesus is not going to walk in like an identifiable someone.
“Jesus comes in different forms and Jesus arrived in Marikana five years ago.”
According to reports, he said: “Jesus arrived five years ago – that Jesus is the EFF.”
Freemantle said Malema’s statement was cheap.
The Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated their 5th birthday at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on July 28 2018. Here’s a summary of their celebrations.
“As ecumenical churches, we do not accept a narrative that seeks to score political points in such abuse and ridiculing of the truths of the Christian faith,” he said.
“While we are praying for discourse freely exercised by all political parties, we must warn against abuse of any religious faiths and truths.
“Political parties must desist from the practice of cheapening our truths while canvassing support. Our statements are meant to be pillars of healing and transformation.”