Church slams Malema ‘blasphemy’

Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders have slammed as blasphemy EFF leader Julius Malema’s statement in Mdantsane on Saturday that “the EFF is like the coming of Jesus”.

Speaking on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Church Leadership Group, Methodist Bishop Jacob Freemantle said on Sunday the statement was abusive and sought only to score political points.

At the event to mark the EFF’s fifth birthday, Malema said: “Jesus is not going to walk in like an identifiable someone.

“Jesus comes in different forms and Jesus arrived in Marikana five years ago.”

According to reports, he said: “Jesus arrived five years ago – that Jesus is the EFF.”

Freemantle said Malema’s statement was cheap.