Two killed after colliding into police van

Two people were killed when they allegedly collided head-on into a police van on the R62 near Joubertina on Friday night.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that at about 11.20pm a white Toyota Corolla travelling towards Humansdorp allegedly overtook another vehicle and collided head-on with a police Isuzu bakkie.

"After the collision, the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and rolled down the embarkment and the two occupants, Wano Stone, 25, and Jason Plaatjies, 23, from Joubertina died at the scene," he said.

Nkohli said that the 29-year-old detective that was driving the police bakkie was travelling to Joubertina.He was taken to hospital.

"The injured police detective is a constable who is working for the Jeffreys Bay Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

At the time of the incident the member was on his way to a scene of stock theft in Joubertina," he said.

Nkohli said that a case of culpable homicide had been opened and the matter had been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.