Police warn of online car sale scam

Eastern Cape police are warning the public to protect themselves against online car sale scams.

Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said there had been “several” cases reported in the King William’s Town area where members of the community had been scammed into depositing money for cars they “bought” online.

“The most recent incident was reported after a member of the community deposited an undisclosed amount of cash towards the purchasing a vehicle that he saw online.

“After the money was deposited the buyer’s cellphone was on voicemail and no vehicle was delivered to him,” Mawisa said.

“It is alleged that the community member sold his vehicle to a stranger who took the vehicle for test drive. He came back and was interested in buying the vehicle.

“He then transferred the money through telephone banking which appeared to the seller [victim’s] cellphone and the vehicle was handed over to him. When the seller went to the bank there was no money in his bank account.”

Mawisa said a case of fraud was being investigated.

In order to protect themselves from fraud scams, police said the public should:

- Ensure that the money is in your bank account before you release what you are selling. You can check this with your bank if the amount is cleared.

- Never respond to emails or cell phone messages appearing to be from your bank, which request your personal details. Remember that no bank will ever ask you to confirm or update your account details by email.

- Never provide your online ID, password or PIN to anyone and never write them down or share them.

- Not save your Internet banking password on your desktop.

- At all times be alert, be sure before you take any decision. Don’t be a victim.