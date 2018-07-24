Knysna ward councillor gunned down

A Knysna ward councillor was gunned down just metres from his home on Monday night.

Victor Molosi, 50, who was the Ward 8 Councillor, was shot in Concordia in Knysna at about 10pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said a probe into the murder was under way.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the victim (Molosi) was on his way home from a School Governing Body meeting (at the Concordia High School) at about 10pm when a gunman approached him,” Pojie said.

“The suspect fired several shots at the victim."

Pojie said Molosi was shot in the head and rushed to a local hospital in a private motor vehicle.

Molosi was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Pojie added that Molosi was shot just meters from his house in the same street.

Forensic experts together with the K9 Unit combed the area for evidence to assist in identifying the gunman.

Pojie added that the motive for the shooting still had to be established.

Pojie asked anyone with information to contact Warrant Officer Reginus Quine on 082 791 7676