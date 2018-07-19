Seal-torture suspect bust in previous case
Police are still in the process of authenticating the disturbing video clip of the seal attack
One of the two men allegedly implicated in the beating and stabbing of a seal pup, is on trial for another marine crime.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.