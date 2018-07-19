Post office strike ends
The strike at the South African Post Office (Sapo) is over.
Sapo and the Communication Workers Union‚ Democratic Postal Workers Union and the SA Postal Workers Union reached a salary agreement on Wednesday.
The strike started on July 3. All Sapo employees will get a 6.5% salary increase‚ backdated to April 1.
The working hours for permanent part-time employees have been increased from 21.5 hours to 27.5 hours a week.
“Five hundred of these positions are earmarked to be phased in as permanent fulltime employees in due course‚” Sapo said.