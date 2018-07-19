i
News

Body found dumped in PE bushes

The body of a man whose head was wrapped in cling wrap was found in Fairview, Port Elizabeth

By Gareth Wilson - 19 July 2018

The body of a man whose head was wrapped in cling wrap was found dumped in PE..

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

Latest Videos

The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard
Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos

Most Read

X