Just days after rumours about their romance emerged‚ Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has confirmed that she's completely smitten with American sports star‚ Tim Tebow.

A few days ago‚ Tim confirmed to ESPN that he was dating Demi‚ but Mzansi has been waiting to hear the news from our girl.

Demi‚ who jetted back home to join in the centenary celebrations in honour of Nelson Mandela‚ confirmed that she is off the market during an interview with 947's Breakfast team on Wednesday.

"There's somebody. Anele‚ I'm sure you will definitely approve of him. He's very special and just such a big blessing in my life. He's currently a baseball player and a former NFL player...look at all those titles I just dropped. I'm very proud."

Demi said there was a very sweet story behind the way they met.

"I don't know if you know‚ but I have a half sister who was born with a disability and his foundation works very closely with children with disabilities. They have an event each year called 'night to shine' and they host them each year in churches in different countries and he invited me and my family. We started talking and we kinda haven't stopped."

Tim told ESPN that Demi is a very special girl and that he was lucky to have her in his life.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."