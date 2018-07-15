Two Bay spaza shops robbed within minutes

Police in the Uitenhage cluster are investigating two business robberies after two spaza shops were hit within a few minutes on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the first incident occurred around 8.45pm.

“It is alleged that four men, [of which] two [were] armed with firearms, stormed into a spaza shop in Main Road in the Nomathamsanqa area in Addo,” said Nkohli.

“One of the suspects shot the owner twice and the bullets grazed his right cheekbone and left finger.

“The suspects then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.”

Nkohli said the owner was taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

In the second incident, which occurred around 8.50pm, three men - of which one was armed - robbed a spaza shop in Armand Street in the Kingstown informal settlement in Despatch.

“One suspect held the owner at gunpoint while the other two men stole cash and airtime vouchers before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The suspects are known and [their] arrest is imminent.”