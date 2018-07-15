Suspect found with prohibited firearm arrested

A man currently out on bail on robbery charges was arrested in Bethelsdorp on Saturday when he was found with a prohibited firearm in his possession.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was apprehended on Saturday around 11.30am when members of the flying squad were performing duties in Bethelsdorp.

“They noticed a suspicious male who, after seeing the police vehicle, attempted to retreat hastily,” said Naidu.

“The members stopped their vehicle and on searching this person, found a revolver and five rounds of ammunition.”

Naidu said the suspect, whose age is unknown, is currently out on bail for a robbery case which allegedly took place in Humewood in April this year.

“The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.”

He is due to appear in court on Monday.