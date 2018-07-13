The Daily Show with Trevor Noah may have had a rocky start in the States but clearly that's a thing of the past‚ as it was announced on Thursday that the Mzansi comedian scored a nod at the prestigious Emmy Awards.

Trevor and his team have been nominated in the Best Variety Talk Series category.

Trevor is not a stranger to the awards as he won his first gong last year in the Best Short Form Variety Series category for his YouTube comedy special‚ The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.

This year‚ he’s up against Jimmy Kimmel‚ Stephen Colbert and Britain's James Corden. The South African-born comedian‚ took to Twitter to share his excitement over the news of the nomination.

"To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful‚" Trevor wrote.

The Emmy Awards will take place on September 17 and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.