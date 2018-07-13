i
News

Trevor Noah's Daily Show scores an Emmy nomination

By Chrizelda Kekana - 13 July 2018
Trevor Noah's show has bagged 2018 Emmy nod.
Trevor Noah's show has bagged 2018 Emmy nod.
Image: Reuters

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah may have had a rocky start in the States but clearly that's a thing of the past‚ as it was announced on Thursday that the Mzansi comedian scored a nod at the prestigious Emmy Awards.

Trevor and his team have been nominated in the Best Variety Talk Series category.

Trevor is not a stranger to the awards as he won his first gong last year in the Best Short Form Variety Series category for his YouTube comedy special‚ The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.

This year‚ he’s up against Jimmy Kimmel‚ Stephen Colbert and Britain's James Corden. The South African-born comedian‚ took to Twitter to share his excitement over the news of the nomination.

"To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful‚" Trevor wrote.

The Emmy Awards will take place on September 17 and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
'Thula and Wena are the names of my two dogs'- Four questions with the Princess ...

Most Read

X