Social workers looking for Livingstone patient's family

Livingstone Hospital social workers are looking for the family of a woman who says her parents live in Port Elizabeth.

Angela Van Der Reever, born on March 28, 1981, was admitted to the hospital on June 28.

Social workers Lamees Majiet said Van Der Reever was incoherent and gave several accounts about what had happened to her.

Van Der Reever said she had recently returned from Durban and that her parents lived in Port Elizabeth.

“We had no luck in tracing any family members,” Majiet said

Anybody with information is asked to contact Majiet on on 041-405 2576 or 041-405 2609.