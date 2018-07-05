EC police fork out millions in lawsuits

Eastern Cape police appear to be trigger-happy, with R12m paid out of state coffers in shooting-related civil claims over the past financial year.

This was revealed on Thursday after it emerged that the provinces’ police had paid out more than R225.6m in civil claims over the past seven years.Over the past two years alone, pay-outs totalled R73.2m, with more than 6,500 civil claims still pending.

The shocking figures were revealed by Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana in a written response to DA shadow MEC for Safety and Security, Bobby Stevenson.

A breakdown of figures shows that between April 2017 and March 2018 a total of R39m had already been paid in only 473 claims, compared to the same period the previous year when R34m had been paid.

According to the documents, some of the categories of pay-outs during the 2017/18 financial year included R18.8m for 341 cases of unlawful arrest and detention, R12.4m for 21 police-related shooting cases, R1.7m for 45 collision cases and R1.5m for 21 assault cases.

Stevenson said over the past seven years the provincial police had coughed up R225m in civil suits.“What a waste of money.

Hundreds of vehicles could have been bought with this amount.

Communities want to see police vehicles on the beat rather than hearing about police being beaten in court settlements,” he said.

“The bad apples that are guilty of brutality and lack of discipline cannot be allowed to tarnish the good work being done by our policemen, and women, often under very trying circumstances.

Bad behaviour casts doubt in people's minds.”

Stevenson said in addition to the claims and payments already made, there were 6,509 pending claims as at the end of April this year.

“This could run into hundreds of millions.“Active steps must be taken to rid the system of corrupt members, to end the scourge of police brutality and to ensure that police criminality is appropriately dealt with.

This requires the commitment of senior managers in the police service and the necessary political will to enforce the existing regulations.”

During the 2017 budget speech, former police minister Fikile Mbalula called the high amount of pay-outs by police “unacceptable”.

In May, during the police Annual Performance Plan, the parliamentary police portfolio committee were told by the Institute for Security Studies how the national police civil claims had increased by 778%, from R38,2m in 2007/8 to R335,4m in the 2016/17 financial year.