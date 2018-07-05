Man shoots dead suspect in attempted robbery

A Port Elizabeth man shot dead another man who allegedly tried to rob him as he walked along Stanford Road on Thursday.

Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 45-year-old man was approached by three men as he neared the Gail Road intersection in Gelvandale.

One of the three men drew a firearm.

“As the three suspects were running toward the man, he drew his own personal firearm. At that stage, he fired one warning shot while shouting at the suspects. The suspects however failed to listen and shouted that they were going to kill the man,” she said.

“As the suspect lifted the firearm, the victim fired a shot hitting one of the three attackers.”

The 45-year-old man and the two other men who approached him all ran away.

The man who was shot died on the scene.

“The 36-year-old [deceased] has since been identified. At this stage his name is not being released as the next of kin have not yet been informed.”

No firearm was found on the scene.

As standard procedure police have opened a case of murder while the robbery victim has opened a case of attempted robbery and pointing of a firearm.

“The man has not been arrested as it appears to be self-defence. The opening of the case is a formality. The case will be investigated and taken to the National Protesting Authority who will decide on how to proceed,” Naidu said.