Coffin praised organisers for their awareness and response to the shark sighting.

“It’s awesome how quickly the WSL got things under control and it is nice to know that they always know what else is in the water with us.”

After ensuring the area was clear‚ the competition resumed.

Just last year‚ in the quarterfinal heat of the J-Bay Open surfing competition‚ the proceedings were placed on hold when event organisers and safety teams began tracking a 3m Great White shark that was swimming into the competition line-up.

And three years ago‚ Australia’s Mike Fanning had an encounter with a Great White at Jeffreys.

Fanning punched and kicked at the shark‚ which had circled around him‚ before swimming towards a jet-ski‚ which took him back to shore unscathed.

“Every year at J-Bay there is a problem with big sharks” Twitter user Funkifiknow commented.

“I know the surf is insane and it’s the ‘holy grail’ of the world tour‚ but after what almost happened to Fanning‚ is it worth it? Lightening can strike twice...”