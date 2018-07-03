Worst of weather over for PE

While for most of the country weather-wise, it is a case of things getting worse before they get better, it would appear that the Eastern Cape – including Port Elizabeth – could escape further lashing from the weather gods.

The SA Weather office said the warning of freezing weather conditions which was in place on Monday had been lifted for Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall which had lashed Cape Town the last few days, wreaking havoc in many communities, would also not be reaching us, forecaster Deon van der Mescht said.

According to Van der Mescht, most of the Eastern Cape will experience clear weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, but frost is expected in places in the interior in the morning.

The intense cold front which gathered strength as it swept over the Western Cape and the southern Northern Cape‚ spread into the Eastern Cape on Monday, moving to the southern Free State and northwestern KwaZulu-Natal, according to the weather service.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions with snowfalls as well as wet and windy conditions are expected.

Strong interior winds are expected over the southern parts of the Northern Cape‚ Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Many places had been transformed into winter wonderlands, with residents in the Western Cape increasingly flocking to the Ceres area for snowfall sightings, despite flooding and cold.

Ceres Tourism marketing manager Imilda Ontong said the town was receiving high volumes of visitors.