Suspect in court for ex-girlfriend's murder

Police found the remains of Azintle Feni, 25, shortly before midnight on Thursday after they had spent almost 12 hours interrogating Khusani.

On Monday Khusani appeared in court where he was formally charged with Feni’s murder.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that Khusani would remain in custody until July 6 when he is scheduled to apply for bail.

Beetge said that additional charges could be added at a later stage.

Khusani was arrested by detectives from the Motherwell Police station after a week long investigation.

During the probe police found blood stains on a bed and inside a car believed to have been used to move Feni’s body.

Beetge said police were still waiting for forensic reports from experts who were on the scene.