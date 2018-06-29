Robbers caught after heist

Three men were arrested only 30 minutes after robbing OK Stores in the Kenako Mall, New Brighton, on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the men entered the store at 5.30pm holding an employee at gunpoint.

“The men were armed with one firearm, went into the store and demanded items. The employee tried to slam and push the door closed, but they forced the door open. Once inside, the employee managed to get the panic button and sound the alarm,” he said,.

“In a panic, the suspects grabbed three plasma television sets and ran to a getaway Quantum minibus parked in the carpark.”

Labans said police were alerted and spotted the minibus in Kempston Road, Korsten.

“A short car chase ensued and backup was called. This led to the minibus being cordoned and forced to stop,” he said

The men, aged between 27 and 28 years, were arrested and a stolen revolver found inside the minibus.

Labans said that the stolen television screens were also found inside the minibus.

The suspects are due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.