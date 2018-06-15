Shoppers flee as robbers hit store in Greenacres

A Chaotic scene played out at the Greenacres Shopping Centre yesterday afternoon when six armed suspects entered the mall’s Samsung Teletek electronics store and stole cellphones, money and other items.

People ran hysterically trying to get away from the shooting, according to shop assistants who witnessed the chaos.

House and Home salesman Rashaad Mohamed, 21, said he had heard about three shots.

“Everyone was running everywhere. There were mothers with little children running into our shop to get away from the shots. It was absolute chaos,” he said.

“I rushed to the doors to help close them and keep our customers safe.”

He is part of the Malabar Patrols and seemed relatively calm when detailing the ordeal.

His colleague Tashnee Moodley, 22, an admin clerk, said when they heard the shots they had cashed up in case the robbers targeted them.

“I was so scared when I heard the shots and then saw all the people running inside our store,” Moodley said.

Centre security were able to clear the area at entrance four within minutes.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “At about 4.30pm six armed men entered a store and took cellphones, watches and cash.”

Before the suspects left the building they fired one shot and made off in a Toyota Yaris.