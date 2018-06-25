Relatives arrested for killing rape suspect

“The victim was alone at the time of the incident and it is believed that her relatives arrived while the suspect (Lose) was still in the act and attacked him.

“The suspect died as a result of injuries sustained during the attack," Nkohli said.

How Lose got into the house in not yet known and is, according to Nkohli, being investigated.

Police arrested three people, aged between 23 and 50, for the murder.

A case of rape was also opened for investigation, as per procedure, despite Lose being killed Nkohli added.

All three are due to appear in the Addo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.