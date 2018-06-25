Relatives arrested for killing rape suspect
20-year-old woman attacked while sleeping
Three relatives of a suspected rape victim were arrested for allegedly killing a man who broke into her house in Addo on Sunday.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said rape suspect Xolani Lose, 35, was killed on the scene.
Nkohli said the attack happened at about 3am in the Kwa Nomathamsanqa area in Addo, while the 20-year-old woman was sleeping.
“The victim was alone at the time of the incident and it is believed that her relatives arrived while the suspect (Lose) was still in the act and attacked him.
“The suspect died as a result of injuries sustained during the attack," Nkohli said.
How Lose got into the house in not yet known and is, according to Nkohli, being investigated.
Police arrested three people, aged between 23 and 50, for the murder.
A case of rape was also opened for investigation, as per procedure, despite Lose being killed Nkohli added.
All three are due to appear in the Addo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.