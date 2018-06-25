Call for calm after Zimbabwe blast

A blast that rocked a ruling party campaign rally in which Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly escaped unharmed has plunged the country into uncharted waters a month before the first elections in the post-Robert Mugabe era.

But authorities yesterday ruled out delaying the polls as police said 49 rally-goers, including the country’s two vice-presidents, had been injured in the attack, some seriously.

Mnangagwa has called for calm after the blast. Footage on social media showed an explosion and plumes of smoke around the president as he walked from the podium at the White City stadium in Bulawayo.

Mnangagwa said he had been the target of the attack, which also injured vice-presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga, and which state media are describing as an assassination attempt.

“The device exploded a few inches away from me,” the president told the state broadcaster on Saturday.

“These are my mortal enemies and the attempts have been so many,” he said.

“It ’s not the first attempt on my life. I’m used to it.

"Six times my office has been broken into; cyanide was put in my offices so many times.”

Presidential spokesman George Charamba told the state-run Sunday Mail: “As for the elections being postponed, a state of emergency being declared [due to the Bulawayo attack] . . . rest assured that the electoral programme proceeds as scheduled.”

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said yesterday that comprehensive investigations were in progress.