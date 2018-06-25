No more boarding calls at regional airports

Passengers departing on flights from the Airports Company South Africa’s six regional airports will no longer receive passenger boarding calls from July 1.

Port Elizabeth International Airport, Bram Fischer International Airport, East London Airport, George Airport, Upington International Airport and Kimberley Airport will all be implementing the intervention to reduce noise levels at the airports.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) made the announcement on Monday.

Standard operating procedures for most domestic flights require that passengers start boarding at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

From July public address microphones at domestic departure terminals and gates at regional airports will be switched off.

ACSA said passengers were advised to check their boarding passes and the flight information display boards for boarding times.