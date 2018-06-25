WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic
Musician Sjava walked away victorious at the prestigious BET Awards on Sunday night where he got the nod for the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category.
He was nominated alongside Distruction Boyz‚ Congo's Ipupa and Nigerian superstars Davido and Tiwa Savage.
As Mzansi applauds Sjava‚ who had earlier said during a red carpet interview that he would only lose to Davido‚ it was acceptance speech that has gone viral.
Dressed in his trademark traditional wear‚ Sjava did the most with his moment.
@sjava_atm accepting his BET Award in LA. Congratulations General . pic.twitter.com/bT0iGuAYq3— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) June 25, 2018
And Mzansi was here for it.
South Africa Stand Up! Our very own @Sjava_ATM is a BET Award Winner🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/zdSHAY8DmY— Ofentse Mwase 🎞🎥 (@unclescrooch) June 25, 2018
Massive respect ✊🏾 @Sjava_ATM for winning a BET International Viewers Award 🥉 pic.twitter.com/Ow3Yw1zhso— 50degrees (@OskidoIBelieve) June 25, 2018
Congratulations to Sjava and Guess what? NO BRAGGING JUST TOTAL HUMBLENESS 👏🏾👏🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/qKW1SuugnI— Karabo Skosana 🇳🇬🇪🇬🇲🇦🇹🇳🇸🇳 (@Am_krb) June 25, 2018
The king 👑— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) June 25, 2018
Congratulations to @Sjava_ATM for winning the Viewers Choice Award. #BETAwards2018 in association with @RussianBearSA and @METROFMSA. pic.twitter.com/Ia8fdDUhMH