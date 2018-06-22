Beyond gangland
Opportunity for northern areas to rewrite notorious narrative
From Gelvandale to the heart of Bethelsdorp, residents from all over the northern areas – a region widely perceived to be synonymous with raging gang warfare and drug peddling – now have a chance to change the narrative of the notorious section of Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.