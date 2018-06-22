New scam warning after Liberty Life cyber attack

Banking industry warns customers to be extra cautious

The banking industry has warned customers to be extra cautious amid concerns of several scams circulating across the country. This in the wake of financial services provider Liberty Life being hacked and data stolen last week. South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) chief executive Kalyani Pillay warned people to be on the lookout for several types of scams, such as phishing, vishing and SMishing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.