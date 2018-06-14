'Brutal' attack on mosque in Cape Town
At least two people were stabbed to death and others injured in a “brutal” attack at a mosque in Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police shot dead a man at the mosque‚ who charged at them with a knife when they arrived on the scene.
The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said in a statement on their Facebook page just after 6am that it was “shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied in Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.
“We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I’tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjied injured.
“We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity can be given.”
The Muslim Judicial Council is shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied in Cape Town in...Posted by Muslim Judicial Council - SA on Wednesday, 13 June 2018
The MJC president and his deputies were on their way to the mosque to gather more information.
“Provincial detectives are currently combing a crime scene for clues following the death of two people at a mosque in Malmesbury during the early hours of this morning‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel André Traut.
“Malmesbury police were called out to a local mosque and found two people stabbed to death and several injured. The suspect‚ believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. He ignored the calls and tried to attack police. He was shot and killed in the process. His death will be investigated by IPID.”
There was no initial indication that the attack was in any way linked to an attack on a mosque in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ in May.
One man was killed and two others were critically injured in the attack‚ in which three men stormed the building shortly after afternoon prayers in that incident.
This is a developing story.