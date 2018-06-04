Three dead after car goes off bridge in Kenton-on-Sea

Three people were killed, including two minors, and five others injured when the car in which they were travelling veered off a bridge on the R72, plunging into the Kariega river.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 1pm in Kenton-on-Sea when the car was entering the town from the Port Alfred direction.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govdender said eight people were inside a silver Toyota Etios when the driver allegedly lost control, went off the bridge.

The car then disappeared under the water.

“Five adults managed to get out of the vehicle and were transported to a local hospital,” she said.

Chantel Swart 39, from Station Hill in Port Alfred as well as Ciara Hitzeroth, 11, and Charie Dolf, 1, both from Klipfontein, Kenton-on-Sea, were found dead a short while after the incident.

Port Alfred National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) deputy station commander Stephen Slade said the NSRI was called to assist as it was suspected that people were trapped inside the submerged vehicle.

“It appears that (some of the) occupants of the vehicle escaped from the submerged vehicle after the vehicle entered the water.

Slade said rescue swimmers and an NSRI craft was launched to assist with canvassing the area prior to the bodies being located.

Authorities have said that the cause of the accident remains unknown at this stage and is subject to an investigation.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.