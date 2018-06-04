Minister’s take on ‘naked choir’ insulting – chief

A Stutterheim traditional leader and AmaRharhabe princess, whose daughter and niece were part of the school choir that performed in a provincial eisteddfod music competition bare-breasted and with buttocks exposed, has slammed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for condemning the performance.

The choir, from Masimanyane Senior Secondary School in Stanhope Village, Stutterheim, was competing in the ABC Motsepe Schools’ Eisteddfod and Traditional Music event in Mthatha in the traditional item.

AmaZibula Traditional Council head at the Ndakana administrative area near Stutterheim, Chief Ntombekhaya Sandile, accused Motshekga of insulting African culture and community intelligence.

Motshekga and premier Phumulo Masualle have both called for an investigation into the incident, but Sandile accused them of betraying African culture and embracing Western cultures in an African society.

Sandile, the sister of late Ama-Rharhabe monarch King Maxhobayakhawuleza, said: “This clearly shows that the minister [and the] premier are hell-bent on suppressing African cultural practices within schools.

“The constitution allows for promotion of all cultures.

“In the apartheid era, African cultures were demonised and we were referred to as heathen.

“We are not expecting the same in a democratic dispensation.

“The minister and the premier should ensure that our cultures are promoted and protected in accordance with the constitution.”

Motshekga had strongly condemned the “naked dancing of teenage school girls on stage” and said the event was even more upsetting considering the increased sexual objectification of women and girls for the entertainment of men.

Sandile said the pupils’ parents had known about and appreciated the performance.

“No girl was forced to participate in the choir,” she said.