R12bn budget beckons
BUT DA COALITION’S PLAN FOR METRO IN LIMBO AS OPPOSITION REJECTS IT
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s R12-billion budget, which mayor Athol Trollip described as prudent and fair and designed to appease some of the city’s destitute, was rejected by the opposition and thus not passed yesterday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.