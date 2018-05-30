Two injured in PE gang shooting

Two people were injured in a gang related drive-by shooting in Helenvale this morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 58-year-old man was walking in Fitchard Street when a bantam bakkie with three people on the back drove up behind him.

She said: “As they drove up from behind they opened fire on the man hitting him in the hip."

Naidu said the bakkie continued to drive, stopping a little later when one of the men got off the back of the vehicle and ran into Chamois Street.

"Several shots were heard and the bakkie sped off. A 21-year-old was found, shot in both legs,” she said.

Naidu said the bakkie, which was burnt out, was found a short while later in Old Stanford Road.

Naidu said the motive for the attack was unclear.

She added that the two men could not be named for their own safety.

The shooting comes in the wake of the sentencing of Reneal Seagal, 21, who is believed to be a member of the Hondekoppe Gang.