Two injured in PE gang shooting

Car used in shooting found torched
Two people were injured in a gang related drive-by shooting in Helenvale this morning.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 58-year-old man was walking in Fitchard Street when a bantam bakkie with three people on the back drove up behind him.
She said: “As they drove up from behind they opened fire on the man hitting him in the hip."
Naidu said the bakkie continued to drive, stopping a little later when one of the men got off the back of the vehicle and ran into Chamois Street.
"Several shots were heard and the bakkie sped off. A 21-year-old was found, shot in both legs,” she said.
Naidu said the bakkie, which was burnt out, was found a short while later in Old Stanford Road.
Naidu said the motive for the attack was unclear.
She added that the two men could not be named for their own safety.
The shooting comes in the wake of the sentencing of Reneal Seagal, 21, who is believed to be a member of the Hondekoppe Gang.
Seagal was sentenced to 37 years behind bars by the Port Elizabeth Regional Court yesterday.
According to Naidu, Seagal shot and killed Jason Malusi, 18, in Reyner Street in Arcadia, Bethesdorp on August 25, 2015.
“During the shooting four witnesses were walking in the street where Malusi was shot. After he was shot, the gunman turned around and started shooting at the witnesses,” she said.
“One of the victims was shot in the shoulder but all four managed to escape with their lives.”
Within a week of Malusi being gunned down Seagal was arrested by the Provincial Organised Crime Gang Unit.
Seagal was sentence to 37 years in jail for murder, two counts of attempted murder as well as for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition.