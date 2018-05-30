The real division in South African education is not between public and independent schools‚ but between good schools and bad ones - and how actively involved the children’s parents are.

These are the key points in an Institute of Race Relations (IRR) report titled “Achievement and Enterprise in School Education”‚ written by policy fellow John Kane-Berman.

What typically defines the good schools – including “no-fee” township schools in communities classified as being too poor to be levied school fees – is strong parental involvement that reinforces teaching-focused leadership.

Kane-Berman said from the point of view of the consumers of school education‚ made up of pupils and their parents‚ it was immaterial whether a school was run by the state or by a private organisation.

“What counts is the quality of education provided‚ whether the focus is exclusively on academic results or also on sport and other activities‚” he said.

The report said the performance of pupils in public schools was poor by world standards‚ even though South Africa spent a relatively high proportion of GDP and of taxation on education.

However‚ Kane-Berman said the overall matric pass rate of public schools of 73% was misleading as it concealed an above average performance of many public schools.

For the report‚ the IRR visited 10 high schools‚ six public and four independent.