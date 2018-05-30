While the top cop famous for him “stomach in‚ chest out” mantra seemed to be well informed in advising the caller what to do - telling him to head to the nearest police station and open a case - he did something not many other 10111 call centre agents will do: he gave out his personal cellphone number.

“If they don’t help you‚ I can give you my private cell number so you can appeal to me if they don’t help you at the police station‚” Cele says‚ before sharing his number.

Cele’s spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane said the minister had taken to a number of calls.

“He also attended to a call from a doctor who was requesting an ambulance‚” said Phokane.

She said Cele was impressed with the way the centre was operating despite the high volume of calls it had received.

He did‚ however‚ express concern at the number of prank calls that came through - even though he was lucky enough not to be on the receiving end of any.

“When people make prank calls‚ they commit a crime‚” said Phokane‚ explaining that it meant someone else who needed help was possibly blocked from going through to the centre.

