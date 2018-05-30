News

A fairytale that ended in horror

Murder accused tells how she was swept off her feet

By Kathryn Kimberley - 30 May 2018

Murder accused Kristina Adler battled through tears yesterday as she told a court for the first time how she had been an impressionable young waitress working in a German cafe when Jens Leunberg came in as a patron and swept her off her feet.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X