Buttons up for this DIY project

When I started work on my son’s nursery a million (read five) years ago, I knew DIY was going to come into play, a lot.

I wanted his room to have “my stamp” and in this case, that meant “shabby chic with loads of buttons”.

The first thing I ended up making was this button monogrammed toy box – and I have only lost two buttons in five years which is very impressive since the boys climb on and in this thing all the time.



Follow the simple instructions below to create your own DIY toy box.