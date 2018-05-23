Swift arrest following jewellery store robbery

Three men were arrested within two hours of allegedly robbing the American Swiss jewellery store in the Shoprite Centre in Humansdorp’s main street this morning.

According to police, the stolen jewellery which is estimated at R500 000, had been recovered after the police pulled over the taxi the men were fleeing in.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the robbery took place at about 9.30am when one of the men stormed into the store with a firearm.

“Two store assistants were tied up and kept at gunpoint in the back room, while the other suspects ransacked the store. The three men took jewellery, cellphones and laptops before fleeing the scene,” he said.

“Shortly after the suspects had fled , the assistants were untied by a customer who entered the store.”

Nkohli said the police received a tip-off about the three men boarding a blue Toyota Avanza taxi which drove towards the KwaNomzamo area. “Police spotted the taxi in Nanto Street, KwaNomzamo, and pulled it off the road. The three men were caught red-handed in possession of the stolen jewellery, cellphones and laptops.”

Humansdorp cluster commander Brigadier John Lebok said that the arrest showed the importance of residents collaborating with the policing and providing critical information.

"This arrest symbolises that police on their own would never win the fight against crime,” he said.

All three men, aged between 28 and 31 years, are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on charges of armed robbery and the possession of stolen property.