Crumbling school now a drug den

Kwaford Primary School in New Brighton has undergone a transformation over the past two years – from corridors filled with curious minds and highpitched voices, to a dilapidated drug den.

Residents in neighbouring Sokuta, Nthshekisa and Mabija Streets are concerned for their safety as they say vagrants, drug abusers and criminals frequent the crumbling structure.

Kwaford Primary School was closed in January 2016 as a result of dwindling pupil numbers.

At the time, there were about 75 enrolled pupils with three permanently employed teachers and one volunteer Grade R teacher.

New Brighton resident and Kwaford Residents Committee member Vuyisile Lamani has been tracking the decay of the structure and subsequent social ills which have plagued the now roofless building.

“This site has since became a hub for criminals where residents, especially in Mabija Street, have become victims of break-ins by criminals who hide at the site overnight,” Lamani said.

“In March, two dead bodies were found on this site, and there have been rape cases reported to the SAPS in New Brighton.

“And people passing by are targets, being robbed of their belongings like cellphones and money.”

The decision to close the school was met with strong opposition for about two years from residents who tried to salvage the school.

The school is now a roofless, irretrievable structure littered with waste, building rubble and broken walls.