Former friend weeps as van Breda is found guilty

"I think in certain verdicts people's opinions matter. Like my opinion might be different than other people's opinions‚ and I think I'm happy about the outcome. But we'll see in two weeks with the postponement how it will be‚" said Van der Westhuizen.

"(Henri) was a good friend of mine for a year - more than a year - and he was actually my best friend. It was very emotional for me to see him in that state and I felt very sorry for him‚" he said outside the Cape Town High Court‚ his eyes still red from crying.

He reiterated that he was very happy with the judgment.

Although the possibility of multiple life sentences would have already weighed heavily on his defence team‚ who meticulously scrutinised and jotted down notes after every word spoken by Judge Siraj Desai‚ Van Breda did not slump when police cuffed his hands and led him to the cells below the court.

He also took his time‚ resisting a shove from a police officer to say something to his girlfriend Daniella‚ who was visibly distraught after the proceedings.

The only other person whose visual pain reflected the tragedy of the Van Breda case was an elderly lady in a bright purple jersey. She sat in the gallery with her eyes fixed on Henri.

As a mother‚ the lady who asked not to be named‚ said she was saddened by the judgment.