The national bus strike officially ended on Monday.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola‚ National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) national spokesperson has confirmed the end of the strike.

Details‚ however‚ were still sketchy‚ with officials locked in meetings.

Greyhound and Citiliner announced on social media that their bus services would start resuming from Monday - and all routes would be operational from Wednesday.

Commuters have been advised to ensure they check with call centres or offices for details.

“We would like to apologise to all of our passengers who have been affected by the nationwide bus strike and we look forward to welcoming you again on our coaches‚” Greyhound said on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story.