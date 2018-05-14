Former Eastern Cape premier Nosimo Balindlela has dumped the DA and rejoined the ANC.

In a shock move‚ revealed in a statement by DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga‚ Balindlela is said to have told the DA that she “feels the need to serve the ANC”.

Bhanga said Balindlela was “misguided” in her decision‚ “as ANC corruption and maladministration have robbed the poor of billions”.

Said Bhanga: “We thank her for her participation in the DA’s efforts to build an alternative government in the Eastern Cape and for her kind words of how she has enjoyed her time with us.”

– DispatchLIVE