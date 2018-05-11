‘Lawyer’ Wardle denied bail – again

Former legal commentator and alleged fraudster Brenda Wardle’s umpteenth attempt to be released from custody was dealt a blow yesterday when her appeal for bail based on new facts was dismissed.

Wardle appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court, only for Judge Glen Goosen to dismiss her appeal, saying there were no grounds to grant her request.

“I am unable to discern any misdirection in regard to the facts as they appear from the record,” Goosen said.

She has been charged with fraud after it was found that she was not a legal practising attorney as defined by the Attorneys Act.

This, after she allegedly told an Eastern Cape family she could get their relative, serving a 12-year sentence for murder, paroled early.

Wardle allegedly swindled the family out of more than R500 000 between April 2009 and August 2013.

She has been representing herself in the case. She was arrested in East London in June.

Wardle will appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court today to establish whether she is ready to arrange a trial date.